PENDLETON — A lawsuit filed Feb. 9 in Umatilla County Circuit Court alleges a late prescription from a Pendleton pharmacy caused a man’s hospitalization.
Richard Morris of Pendleton is suing Rite Aid for $5 million for noneconomic damages plus an unspecified sum for economic damages “according to proof at trial” in addition to attorney fees, according to the complaint.
La Grande attorney Wade Bettis filed the pleading, which claims Morris was prescribed Brilinta, a blood thinner, by a doctor at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla on April 22, 2021, two days after he had stents installed following a heart attack.
The prescription was sent to the Rite Aid in Pendleton, the lawsuit states, and Morris arrived that afternoon to pick up the drug. According to Morris, pharmacy staff told him they would need another hour to fill the prescription. He returned nearly two hours later, but staff told him the medication was unavailable and he would need to return the next day.
The complaint states that Morris returned to the pharmacy again on the morning of April 23, but staff told him the prescription still was not ready because, although the pharmacy had received a shipment of the medication, it was in its box. Morris ultimately received his Brilinta prescription later that day, at 4:16 p.m. By that time, he had missed three doses.
The lawsuit states Morris spent the following two days experiencing “a lack of energy” and small pains in his chest. On April 26, he awoke to “severe pain in his chest and arm” before he was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, and then back to Providence St. Mary. Morris went under the knife again to address blood clots that formed around his stents, a development his doctor attributed to the missed blood thinner doses.
“Had plaintiff received his medication in a timely manner," the lawsuit states, "plaintiff would not have suffered a second heart attack less than a week after his first heart attack."
