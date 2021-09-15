HERMISTON — A Hermiston man required an emergency flight Sept. 5 after being pinned under a car in an early-morning crash.
According to public safety records, the crash occurred near Southeast Sixth Street and East Highland Avenue when a 2014 Toyota pickup hit a parked vehicle and rolled onto its side, trapping a 36-year-old man.
Tasha Rasco, a Hermiston resident, said she and her boyfriend were returning home from a trip to 7-Eleven when they saw a few men running over to the crashed pickup to try and push it over. She said she heard somebody yelling that a person was trapped and wasn't responding.
Rasco and her boyfriend rushed to help the men try to push the vehicle over and free the man. Another man was standing beside the pickup covered in blood and crying, saying that it was his boyfriend trapped and unconscious inside the truck.
“It was terrifying,” Rasco said. “I had a bunch of emotions. I didn’t know if he was going to be OK. I felt horrible for everybody involved and was just hoping the ambulance would get there before he didn’t make it.”
The man outside the vehicle, Rasco said, crawled back through the window and tried to give his boyfriend CPR. He then tried to move his boyfriend through the top window, but he was too heavy, so they couldn’t get him out. Rasco said she then saw the trapped man attempt to pull his pants up.
She thought to herself, “Oh my God, he’s alive.”
Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. and arrived to find a large crowd around the wreckage, documents show.
The man told firefighters his boyfriend was trapped and they needed to help him. According to the fire district’s documents, he said they were coming back from a party in separate vehicles when the crash occurred.
Hermiston police later identified this man as Parker Steck, a 26-year-old resident of Snohomish, Washington. Police determined that Steck was driving the vehicle and conducted a blood and alcohol test, which showed a bllod-alcohol level of .14%, documents show, almost twice the legal limit of .08% Police arrested Steck on counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and endangering another person.
Officials used equipment to cut the vehicle open and free the man inside. Emergency medical services strapped him to a gurney and treated him before moving him to a helicopter that had landed in the parking lot of a nearby Safeway then flew him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, documents show.
Rasco said she stayed up all night searching the internet and social media for the man’s family. She found several phone numbers online, but they were all disconnected. She found their profiles on Facebook, but she was unable to get in touch with his family.
Police reported the 36-year-old man was released from the hospital that day.
