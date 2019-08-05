PENDLETON — The drunken driving manslaughter trial of Leman Louis Bledsoe is underway in Pendleton
Jury selection began in the morning and lasted until the afternoon in Umatilla County Circuit Court. Judge Christopher Brauer is presiding.
Bledsoe, 77, of Milton-Freewater, has been in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, since his arrest Aug. 15, 2018, for driving drunk through a road construction zone on Highway 11 near Weston and crashing into and killing flagger Tyresa Monaghan. He faces charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run involving an injured person, driving under the influence of intoxicants and related charges.
Manslaughter falls under Measure 11, Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws. The conviction for second-degree manslaughter carries a sentence of at least six years, three months, and first-degree manslaughter carries a minimum sentence of 10 years.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office has a bit a reprieve before the start of the next drunken driving manslaughter trial.
Pendleton attorney Jody Vaughn asked to push back the trial of John Mattila, 24, of Weston. Vaughn came on the case less than four weeks ago. She explained in a court filing she needs more time to prepare.
Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen granted the delay and pushed the trial to the first week of November.
The state has accused Mattila of driving drunk the evening of Feb. 22 and killing Adelaida Solis Torres in a car crash on Highway 11 near Weston. Mattila has been in the county jail since. He faces charges of manslaughter, hit-and-run, driving drunk and more.
