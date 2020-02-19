SALEM — The Oregon Department of Revenue is hosting a series of meetings next month to provide information to business taxpayers and tax professionals about the administrative rules for Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax.
The meetings — scheduled for Bend, Ontario, La Grande and The Dalles — are being held in cooperation with the small business development centers at Central Oregon Community College, Treasure Valley Community College, Eastern Oregon University and Columbia Gorge Community College.
“Our CAT team will personally engage taxpaying communities again in March. We want to provide taxpayers with the information and tools necessary to comply with the law and will ask taxpayers to provide us with feedback on the temporary rules completed to date,” said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue.
The meetings kick off Monday, March 2, in Bend and Tuesday, March 3, in Ontario. Both meetings are set for 6 p.m. The third meeting will being at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Room 101 in Zabel Hall at Eastern Oregon University, One University Boulevard in La Grande. Later in the day, the final meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the lecture hall in Building 2 at Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 Scenic Drive, The Dalles.
The meetings are part of a second statewide tour by the department’s CAT policy team. Department representatives used input collected from stakeholders during a 12-stop tour in fall 2019 in prioritizing and writing the rules. March’s meetings will include a presentation and discussion of the initial temporary rules.
