PENDLETON — Cold weather in March delivered some record lows for much of Eastern Oregon.
Burns Airport shattered its mean average temperature record for the month, at 26.1 degrees. But last month in Pendleton did not even crack the top 10, National Weather Service meteorologist Cole Evans. March's average monthly temperature was 42.7 degrees, while the record was set in 2019 with a mean of 35.6 degrees.
Still, Pendleton was 1.7 degrees cooler than normal.
"La Grande, however, did set a cold record with an average monthly temperature of 34.8 F," Cole said. "Keep in mind that La Grande's station data only goes back to 1966, while Pendleton goes back to 1892 and Burns to 1939."
Pendleton set record low of 25 degree on March 9 and 16, and also set a record high of 66 on March 18, according to National Weather Service data.
Hermiston's average temperature for March was 42.2 degrees, a drop of 2.4 degrees from its normal. Hermiston set record highs of 66 on March 23 and 24, but there also were record lows 18 on March 16 and 17.
Heppner's average temperature for March was 39.6, according to the NWS data, which was 4.6 degrees cooler than normal. Heppner set a record high of 61 in March 14 and record lows of 24 for March 5 and 6.
University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass said a vast swath of North America, from Hudson Bay to California, suffered colder than normal temperatures in March. Mass maintains a popular weather blog.
"This past March brought record cold to a vast swath of the U.S., including the West Coast and the northern Plains," he wrote. "Here in Washington state, the frigid conditions even continued into April, with snow showers falling to sea-level and serious snow on some of the hilltops near Seattle. April?"
Mass noted snowfall at 1,100 feet in Bellevue, Washington, on Sunday night, April 2. Snow also fell at unseasonably low elevations in Eastern Oregon earlier this week, as well.
Mass pointed to temperature gradient anomalies in satellite data.
"The temperatures were hugely below normal over the western portion of North America, but above normal over the southeast," he reported. "This produced a very anomalous change in temperature over the middle of the nation."
Big horizontal temperature changes are associated with strong jet stream winds in the upper troposphere, Mass said. So it was not surprising winds at the jet-stream level, about 30,000 feet, were much above normal in the area with anomalously large horizontal temperature changes.
"The large temperature gradients and strong upper winds have been favorable for the strong thunderstorms and severe weather over the eastern portion of the U.S.," he said. "This historically cold March weather in the west has been a godsend in one way: it slows the melting of the massive snowpack in California. A rapid warm-up would be very dangerous, leading to serious flooding."
Weather forecasts for the next 15 days is colder than normal over western North America, Mass said. One forecast shows 4 degrees below the 30-year baseline for the Hermiston area and 2.6 degrees lower in the Walla Walla Valley.
The NWS has predicted an end to La Nina conditions this spring, after an unusual "triple dip" of three Las Ninas in a row. If average sea surface temperatures, called "La Nada" return to the equatorial eastern Pacific Ocean, then last year's record-breaking cold and wet spring might not repeat in 2023.
— East Oregonian managing editor Phil Wright contributed to this report.
