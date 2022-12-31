 Skip to main content
Marie Pratuch of Pendleton survives through art

Ceramics, printmaking help former soldier deal with trauma of her assault

Marie Pratuch of Pendleton takes a roll of acrylic black paint Nov. 29, 2022, to create one of her beaver prints at the art studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Her work can be found at the Art of the Gift in the arts center until Saturday Dec. 31.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Marie Pratuch of Pendleton is a contemporary ceramicist who creates classic and rustic shapes with a sense of delicacy and ingenuity to her craft.

Pratuch during a recent creative session grabbed a hunk of wet clay and slammed it on the pottery wheel. She wrapped her hands firmly around the muddy gray clay, spun the wheel and motioned it to remain centered.

Marie Pratuch concentrates on controlling the motion of her clay Nov. 29, 2022, at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Marie Pratuch shapes clay into a bowl Nov. 29, 2022, at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Marie Pratuch throws acrylic black paint on a glass Nov. 29, 2022, or her print at the art studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Marie Pratuch wets her hands Nov. 29, 2022, to shape the clay at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Marie Pratuch prepares a black print Nov. 29, 2022, at the art studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Wet clay covers the hands of Marie Pratuch while she creates bowls  Nov. 29, 2022, at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Some of Marie Pratuch’s Japanese-style black print stamps are on display Nov. 29, 2022, at the art studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Marie Pratuch works on a beaver print Nov. 29, 2022, she designed at the art studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Marie Pratuch works Nov. 29, 2022, on her prints and ceramics at the art studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Pratuch’s work can be found at the Art of the Gift in the arts center until Saturday Dec. 31.
Photographer/Reporter

Yasser Marte is a photographer/reporter for East Oregonian. Documents and reports on Arts & Culture, protests, social issues and politics. Make sure to follow him on Instagram @yassermarte

