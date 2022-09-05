PENDLETON — The Marigold Hotel, soon to be The Hotel Pendleton, sports a new external white paint job and renovated interior.

"The project should be complete in the March to April time frame," general manager Donald Williams said. "The community has been very welcoming. A gentleman from the city tree committee came by recently to comment on the great paint job."

