A police car and road blocks close Southeast First Street alongside the Marigold Hotel Nov. 9, 2021, following a shooting at the hotel. The city of Pendleton has suspended the Marigold Hotel’s business license after the Pendleton Police Department received more than 270 calls for service at the hotel in 2021.
PENDLETON — The man Pendleton police arrested for the Nov. 9 shooting at the Marigold Hotel in downtown Pendleton that injured a teen faces 14 charges — nine of which are felonies.
State court records show Steven Enko, 40, of Pendleton, has yet to enter a plea.
A grand jury indicted Enko on Nov. 16. According to the indictment, there were five victims in all, and two appeared before the grand jury. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office the next day charged Enko with the following based on the indictment:
• One count of attempted murder.
• Second-degree assault.
• Six counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
• Felon in possession of a firearm.
• Tampering with physical evidence.
• And four counts of recklessly endangering another.
The tampering and recklessly endangering charges are misdemeanors, the other charges are felonies. Attempted murder and second-degree assault charges fall under Measure 11, Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law. A conviction for either crime carries a minimum prison sentence of seven years, six months.
Public defender Jill Weygandt is representing Enko, who has not waived his right to a speedy trial, but he still can. His next court appearance is a pretrial conference on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
