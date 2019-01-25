Tax revenue Pendleton received for marijuana in 2018 exceeded what it received for liquor and cigarettes.
City Manager Robb Corbett recalled the early estimates leading up to recreational marijuana sales in Pendleton showed the city would make about $25,000. That zoomed to $200,000. Now the city is receiving about $300,000 a year, he said, but he remains cautious about the tax stream.
“The concern I have about revenue from marijuana is how it’s going to level off,” he said. “Is this a blip because it’s new?”
The city received $269,218 in 2017-18 from liquor revenue, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, and about $20,000 in state cigarette taxes, per the city’s 2018 budget. Corbett said tax revenue from those vices is long established and reliable enough for the city to budget with. Marijuana is delivering the cash now, but Corbett explained plenty of forces could eat into the revenue.
Tourism is an increasing part of Pendleton’s economic picture, and Pendleton is the only town in Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties that allows recreational marijuana sales. But other Eastern Oregon communities could change that, and Corbett said La Grande is tossing around the idea. If stores open there, buyers would not make the trip to Pendleton, and the city would lose some revenue.
Oregon shares marijuana tax revenue with cities that allow recreational sales, and the law allows local governments to tack on their own 3 percent tax, which Pendleton does. According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, the state in 2018 distributed more than $14.4 million in pot revenue to cites and counties. Corbett said more communities allowing retail pot sales also could mean each one receives a smaller share of the total.
Oregon’s surplus of marijuana is another factor. Any surplus is going to drive down prices, Corbett said, and when marijuana prices drop, so do the tax revenues. Still, he said, he would not be surprised if every city in the state is reevaluating the value of cannabis.
“It just makes sense as cities struggle to meet the increase in PERS,” he said.
Paying into the Public Employee Retirement System remains a major concern statewide, from the Legislature to counties to school districts. And in Pendleton, Corbett said, talk of putting that $300,000 to use means improving roads. However the city uses the money, he said no doubt the marijuana tax benefits Pendleton from a purely financial standpoint.
The Oregon Department of Revenue started collecting local marijuana taxes in February 2017. Since then, according to the department’s Revenue Research Section, it has received more than $23 million in local taxes, and the monthly revenue from cities and counties topped $1 million every month for the past 12 months.
Pendleton’s city manager said that’s impressive, but he will remain cautious on what to expect from marijuana revenue until the market proves its sustainability.
