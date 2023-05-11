UMATILLA — Marine deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office rescued three passengers Wednesday, May 10, who were in a boat adrift on the Columbia River.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, marine deputies at approximately 8:15 p.m. responded to a disabled private boat with three passengers on the Columbia River in the area of Lake Umatilla. The boat was adrift, and deputies towed the boat back to the Umatilla Marina.

