UMATILLA — Marine deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office rescued three passengers Wednesday, May 10, who were in a boat adrift on the Columbia River.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, marine deputies at approximately 8:15 p.m. responded to a disabled private boat with three passengers on the Columbia River in the area of Lake Umatilla. The boat was adrift, and deputies towed the boat back to the Umatilla Marina.
"High water level and flow rate together with surface winds made the tow a bit challenging and slow going," the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies also cited the boat operator, Tyler Nelson, 22, of Hermiston, for multiple registration violations, according to the press release, and advised him "to do some maintenance on the boat prior to putting it back on the water."
The sheriff's office earlier in the day issued a statement that May is National Water Safety Month. While boating "is full of fun and leisure," according to the sheriff's office, the No. 1 priority for everyone on the water should be safety.
The sheriff's office provided the following tips for boaters to stay safe while enjoying time on the water:
• Do not bring or consume alcohol or drugs while on the water.
• Everyone on board should be wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.
• All vessel operators should utilize an engine cut-off switch.
• Take a boating safety course prior to heading out on the water (It’s the law!).
• File a float plan.
• Have visual distress signals and sound producing devices in case of an emergency.
• Pay attention to buoys and navigation aids.
• Always be aware of your surroundings and have a look out.
• Check the weather prior to heading out on the water and continue to monitor the conditions once on the water.
• Carry at least two communication devices that will work when wet.
