PENDLETON — Former Pendleton City Councilor Becky Marks died in Meridian, Idaho on Wednesday, Sept. 8, according to her daughter, Dawn Kinnaman. She was 74.
After retiring from the council in 2020, Kinnaman said Marks and her husband, Norm, moved to Meridian to be closer to family and to get care for Norm at an assisted living facility. Kinnaman said Marks died suddenly and of natural causes.
As a part of a military family, Marks moved around frequently as a child before her family settled in Yamhill County, where she graduated from high school. Marks got a degree and eventually moved to Pendleton, working for Umatilla County in its mental health and community corrections departments.
Marks won a contested race to win a seat representing Ward 1 on the Pendleton City Council in 2008, and won competitive re-election bids in 2012 and 2016. Kinnaman said her mother loved Pendleton and it was her “greatest joy” to be on the council and advocate for the things she cared about, like the Pendleton airport. Marks declined to run for a fourth term in 2020 and resigned a few months ahead of the end of her term to make way for her successor, Kevin Martin.
Marks is survived by her husband Norm, her three daughters, Dawn Kinnaman, Tawnya Lubbes and Janelle Lubbes, two stepchildren, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
