HERMISTON — When workers at Marlette Homes realized that October was both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they didn't choose just one cause. Instead, they raised over $1,000 for each.
The company presented two checks Monday morning totaling $1,013.84 each for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and for Pendleton-based Domestic Violence Services Inc.
“It’s been a really fun month,” said Erinn Gailey-Genack, human resources coordinator for Marlette. "Both are seen as women's issues."
It’s the first time employees in the company raised money for the cause of domestic violence.
"It's an issue close to my heart," Gailey-Genack said. "There was a lot of pink and purple (last month)."
National Domestic Violence Awareness month, represented by a purple ribbon, was started in the 1980s by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. National Breast Cancer Awareness month, represented by a pink ribbon, is organized by several breast cancer charities.
The company held raffles and bake sales for employees to raise the funds. But the most popular event by far, Gailey-Genack said, was the pie-in-the-face event, where employees could use pocket change to vote for which manager would get “pied” in the face with a plate of whipped cream.
Marlette Homes is a mobile home manufacturer, which originally opened in Michigan in 1953. The company currently employs more than 200 people in Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.