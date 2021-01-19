HERMISTON — Hermiston Police responded to a reported robbery on Saturday, Jan. 16, when employees at a Subway say a masked man entered the establishment at closing time and attempted to rob the business, according to Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
Officers were dispatched to the Subway at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 16. Upon arrival, they learned that the man, who allegedly wore a dark facemask, dark clothing and held a pocket knife, had entered the establishment and jumped over the counter while employees were closing the store.
The man then confronted an employee at the back of the store. The employee ran through the back door, and as she attempted to close the door behind her, the man barreled through, knocked her to the ground and fled.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident on counts of menacing and harassment, according to Edmiston.
“We would encourage all businesses to be very aware of their surroundings especially around closing,” Edmiston said in an email to the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.