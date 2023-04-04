Lynn Adams helps three pharmacists Monday, April 3, 2023, pose for a photo inside her booth for the mask off announcement at CHI St. Anthony’s Hospital, Pendleton. Sitting in the booth, from left Gary Blackburn, Cindy Parks and Mike Rickman, pharmacy manager, enjoy a photo together.
Mike Rickman, pharmacy manager for CHI St. Anthony’s Hospital, Pendleton, views the photo he and pharmacist Cindy Parks, center, and Gary Blackburn, right, took Monday, April 3, 2023, at the hospital to celebrate the end of the mask wearing mandate in Oregon.
Lynn Adams, owner of Adams Phototainment, poses Monday, April 3, 2023, inside her photo booth she set up at CHI St. Anthony’s Hospital, Pendleton, to celebrate the end of Oregon's mask wearing mandate at medical facilities.
Lynn Adams helps three pharmacists Monday, April 3, 2023, pose for a photo inside her booth for the mask off announcement at CHI St. Anthony’s Hospital, Pendleton. Sitting in the booth, from left Gary Blackburn, Cindy Parks and Mike Rickman, pharmacy manager, enjoy a photo together.
Mike Rickman, pharmacy manager for CHI St. Anthony’s Hospital, Pendleton, views the photo he and pharmacist Cindy Parks, center, and Gary Blackburn, right, took Monday, April 3, 2023, at the hospital to celebrate the end of the mask wearing mandate in Oregon.
Lynn Adams, owner of Adams Phototainment, poses Monday, April 3, 2023, inside her photo booth she set up at CHI St. Anthony’s Hospital, Pendleton, to celebrate the end of Oregon's mask wearing mandate at medical facilities.
PENDLETON — It was smiles Monday, April 3, at the photo booth at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, as staff celebrated the end of the state's mandate to wear masks.
Lynn Adams of Kennewick, owner of Adams Phototainment, set up a photo booth at the hospital so people there could capture the moment. Emily Smith, spokesperson for St. Anthony, said staff would wear masks during treatment but otherwise could go without.
Other local hospitals, clinics, dentists offices and medical facilities also went maskless as of April 3.
Good Shepherd Health Care System announced that as of April 3 at 12:01 a.m. it was following the advisements from the Oregon Health Authority and Occupational Safety and Health Administration that ended the mask wearing requirement at medical facilities. Brian Patrick, vice president of nursing at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, said this is "the day that we all thought would never come."
"Entering the facility without a mask seemed very foreign," Patrick stated in a press release from Good Shepherd. "Seeing co-workers without a mask performing everyday tasks did not seem real. The joy in the staffs' eyes is apparent. The ability to smile at our patients had been lost, but now is found. To feel human again. What a wonderful day it is."
Patrick said when masks became a requirement in February 2020, no one had any idea of what lay ahead. Staff were scared but stuck together and did their jobs, he said.
"In March 2022, we saw the masks come off in the public sector. It was a joyous occasion after over two years of masking and isolation for everyone," he said. "And yet, in the health care arena, workers were still laboring every day with additional COVID variants and subsequent outbreaks."
Masking and personal protective equipment remained the norm at hospitals, Patrick said, and at times the outlook seemed grim as exhaustion and burnout took a toll on staff.
Good Shepherd explained patients and visitors to the hospital campus should wear a mask if seeking treatment for respiratory symptoms. Individuals who are sick but not seeking treatment should avoid visiting patients in the hospital until no longer having symptoms. And health care workers at Good Shepherd who still wish to wear a mask may do so, according to Patrick.
Morrow County Health District CEO Emily Roberts also said masks are no longer required at its facilities unless patients show symptoms. The district provides masks at request. It asks staff not to come to work if they have symptoms of any infectious disease, not just COVID-19.
Staff at dentists' offices in Pendleton and Hermiston said their policies from April 3 are that masks are no longer required, but vulnerable staff and patients may still wear them.
Aimee Breon, director of Arrow Dental, Portland, which has an office in Hermiston, said the only changes are patients and front office personnel are no longer required to wear masks. Providers during treatment are to continue wearing masks, but patients don't need to wear them to come into offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.