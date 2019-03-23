Local master gardener Richard Bertram shared insight about how to grow your own food year-round during a Saturday workshop at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Big Leafy Greens featured a classroom presentation on hydroponic planting systems. In addition, Bertram invited participants to take a short stroll up the street to see his setup. Housed in the basement of his North Hill home, Bertram said people can get most of the supplies they need to set up a system utilizing the Kratky method from garden centers at local stores and Amazon.com.
“The quality of greens we get is amazing,” he said.
The Kratky method — which was developed by University of Hawaii horticulturist and researcher Bernard A. Kratky — is one of the simplest hydroponic techniques. Essential components for an indoor system are water, nutrients and fluorescent grow lights.
“The thing that makes this all happen is photosynthesis,” Bertram said.
The enthusiastic master gardener enjoys sharing his knowledge with anyone who's interested. Another upcoming workshop will focus on figs.
The Art of Growing Figs is Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the arts center. The fee is $45 for members or $50 for non-members.
According to Bertram, there’s nothing tastier than figs picked at the peak of ripeness from your own plants. The old, black, wrinkly things you purchase at the store, he said, just aren’t the same.
Participants will learn how to propagate figs from cuttings, air-layering and grafting. In addition, information will be presented on various potting methods, as well as the best places to plant figs outdoors.
Bertram views fig growing as a fascinating hobby and hopes to pass on his interest to others. Everyone will go home with a baby fig plant, providing an opportunity to apply workshop information and further sprouting interest in growing figs.
For more information or to register, contact the arts center at 541-278-9201, classes@pendletonarts.org or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
