PENDLETON — Keith and Alicia Phillips, of College Place, smiled Wednesday, June 2, as they met their newest family members for the first time at the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter in Pendleton.
“We’re just the same kind of opposites as these two,” said Alicia as she looked toward their new dogs, Taz and George.
Taz, a tiny terrier, and George, a much larger spaniel mix, proved the perfect pair to settle a long-running debate over what size of dog to get. After the couple lost their last dog — a 15-year-old Yorkie named Petie — in January, they slowly began searching for a dog again, unable to agree between a small dog and a larger one.
“I wanted a smaller dog that was snugly and he wanted a bigger one,” said Alicia.
The couple could not but laugh when the larger dog bolted to Alicia as the smaller one curled up beside Keith. After a couple of minutes the dogs switched before gathering together with the couple.
Shelter manager Kelli Dailey said bonded pairs of animals, such as Taz and George, are a rarity at PAWS, and the shelter typically only sees one such pair a year at most.
“It’s usually just one dog — puppies come in groups — but never two dogs at a time,” she said.
In addition to their rarity, Dailey said bonded pairs are typically more difficult to find adopters for because families are looking for one dog, or only have space for one more animal. Most of the time the shelter is forced to separate pairs so they can get adopted.
“It’s a sad thing to do but if we can get them a good home separately we try our best to do that,” she said. “Most people do not like to adopt two dogs, it is a lot, but I hadn’t even had them posted yet — we just had them on Facebook — and that's how Keith and Alicia found them.”
After fostering the dogs for a week, Mellissa Morgan was ecstatic when she learned the pair had been adopted.
“They were the sweetest, most loving dogs ever,” she said. “I’m so excited for them, I’m so glad they were adopted together."
Morgan said her neighbors had the dogs show up at their door along Feedville Road in Hermiston on May 20 and she agreed to take them and foster them for a few days while they searched for an owner.
Morgan said she tried to separate them, but they would howl and cry until they were reunited.
“Taz, the little one, would sleep on top of George’s head,” she said. “It was pretty cute.”
While Morgan was watching the dogs she decided she had to call them something, and settled on the names Taz and George: Taz, after a Tasmanian devil, and George after an old Daffy Duck cartoon involving the abominable snowman.
“And you’ve got to admit," Alicia, "they fit perfectly.”
PAWS has seen a recent uptick in the number of missing dogs in the last month and the number of surrendered dogs also has jumped within the last year, something Dailey attributed to changing financial and living situations due to the pandemic.
“We’ve also been noticing that dogs have been missing like rapid right now, we don’t know why,” she said.
While Dailey was pleased to see Taz and George go to a good home, she said the shelter is looking to home another bonded pair at the moment as well — a roughly 10-month-old brother and sister found near Best Road outside of Pendleton.
“We’ll probably have to separate them and adopt them out,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.