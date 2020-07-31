UKIAH — Firefighters continued working on Friday, July 31, to contain the 85-acre Matlock Fire, which is burning in timber on the Umatilla National Forest, 13.5 miles northwest of Ukiah, according to a press release.
The fire, which is 40% contained, exhibited no growth July 30 as crews improved existing handlines and extinguished small spot fires. Single-tree torching was observed within the perimeter, but fire behavior was generally minimal. Suppression efforts are directed by Incident Commander Gabe Hale and the Northeast Oregon Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.
Firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines around the blaze, while other crews are extensively mopping up inside the lines to ensure that the fire does not rekindle. Aerial reconnaissance from helicopters and drones, using visual and infrared cameras, is aiding firefighters on the ground in a search for remaining pockets of heat. The Matlock Fire has been kept entirely within national forest lands; no private lands have been affected.
Temperatures are expected to moderate over the weekend, which will aid suppression efforts, the release said, though fuels remain extremely dry. Fire managers are employing tactics which protect firefighter and public safety, while effectively minimizing fire spread and preventing damage to private lands and natural and cultural resources. Firefighters are also taking a number of precautions to prevent transmission of coronavirus. Information is being provided virtually, crew camping areas are dispersed, and resources are kept apart to the extent possible.
Firefighting resources assigned to the Matlock Fire include three Interagency Hotshot Crews, two Type 2IA handcrews, 12 Type 6 engines, 10 water tenders, three dozers, two feller-buncher/skidder teams, and one processor. Aerial support includes one Type 1, one Type 2, and one Type 3 helicopter.
