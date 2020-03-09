PENDLETON — After six days of trial and three hours of deliberation, a Umatilla County jury found John McKenzie Mattila of Weston guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter for driving drunk and causing the death of Adelaida Solis Torres on the night of Feb. 22, 2019.
The jury also found Mattila guilty of DUII and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured persons. Mattila pleaded guilty to third-degree escape and interfering with a police officer last week before trial.
First-degree manslaughter carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and second-degree manslaughter carries a mandatory minimum of six years and three months, but the state is also considering enhancement factors.
Before the trial was turned over to the jury, the defense rested its case Monday morning and both sides delivered closing arguments.
The state focused it argument on convincing the jury that Mattila recklessly drove at high speeds in “treacherous conditions” after consuming alcohol on Feb. 22, 2019, failed to call police or stay at the scene for police to arrive and showed “extreme indifference” toward the life of Solis Torres.
The prosecution replayed Mattila’s interview with Oregon State Police Sgt. Jeremy Gunter on Feb. 24, 2019, in which Mattila repeatedly said he would never drive drunk and only occasionally did while up in the mountains.
Umatilla County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Dyal said this showed Mattila was aware of the risks of driving drunk but did so anyway.
Dyal also noted it contradicts witness testimony from bartenders who served him alcohol, video evidence showing him having multiple drinks in the hours before and expert testimony that his blood alcohol content was between 0.132% and 0.205% at the time of the crash.
Dyal also reminded them of recorded statements where he was profane and disparaged Solis Torres.
“The state isn’t asking you to find Mr. Mattila guilty because he is a cruel person,” Dyal said. “But because he killed Mrs. Solis Torres acting recklessly and with extreme indifference to her life.”
In her closing argument, Jody Vaughan, Mattila’s defense attorney, argued the state had yet to sufficiently prove what happened the night of Feb. 22, 2019.
“At the start of last week, we knew what happened, but we didn’t know why it happened,” she said. “That hasn’t changed as of today.”
Crash reconstructionists who testified agreed they couldn’t say why it happened, but only that the crash occurred in Solis Torres’s lane.
According to the defense, Mattila didn’t drink until after the crash occurred, and he didn’t stay at the scene, acted “funny” and was confused about the night’s events because he was concussed from striking his head against the windshield during the crash.
As bad as it sounds, Vaughan said, Mattila saw himself as the victim that night.
Witness testimony supported the damage to Mattila’s windshield was consistent with a potential head strike.
Vaughan reminded the jury that everybody who saw Mattila before and immediately after the crash testified he wasn’t exhibiting typical signs of impairment.
Vaughan also argued Mattila had the opportunity to drink after the crash, considering his mother, father and uncle each testified to the availability of whiskey at his parents’ property. And, as Vaughan pointed out, if Mattila drank after the crash, then the blood alcohol content tests conducted on him aren’t accurate. Vaughan concluded her case with the overarching idea that the prosecution’s case just didn’t add up.
“It’s not convenient for the state, and it’s not a good ending for Mrs. Solis Torres’s life, and that’s unfortunate,” Vaughan said. “But what makes more sense?”
In the state’s final rebuttal, Dyal played the video of Mattila drinking at a local bar while playing a compilation of his recorded statements saying he didn’t drink that night or see another vehicle at the scene on top of it.
“This is your opportunity to tell Mr. Mattila that he isn’t the victim,” Dyal said in his final words to the jury.
