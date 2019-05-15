The Maxwell Farmers Market will offer fresh produce and other local goods to Hermiston residents starting next Thursday.
Organizers Miranda Torres and Nicole Brown said many of last year’s vendors are returning and there will be several new offerings this year, including homemade salsa, leather works, ice cream, a second bakery and fresh eggs.
Beverages from Hermiston Brewing Company will also be available on-site again this year.
“We try to do a ratio so that we don’t have all crafts, or all value-added foods,” Brown said.
She said the number of vendors will increase throughout the summer as new crops are ready for harvest.
Hermiston has had a farmers market in various forms in previous years, but after local businessman Mitch Myers took over responsibility for the event last year the number of vendors and attendees greatly increased.
“It worked so well last year we’re trying to keep it fairly similar,” Torres said.
That includes keeping the market on Thursday nights for the second year in a a row.
“Thursday nights seemed to work well because people can go unwind after work and do some local shopping and get dinner and listen to music,” Brown said.
One thing that has changed is the location.
The Maxwell Farmers Market was meant to be located inside the new 4,600-square-foot Maxwell Siding Pavilion last summer, but a dispute between Myers and the city of Hermiston put construction of the permanent shade structure behind schedule, pushing the market under a large tent on the corner of Locust Avenue and South First Place.
This year’s market will be inside the pavilion, kitty-corner from the 2018 location. Parking will be available at the pavilion, on the street and on the lot that hosted last year’s market.
Announcements about the market, including the entertainment for the week, will be posted on the Maxwell Farmers Market Facebook page.
Local musician Dallin Puzey will perform May 23.
