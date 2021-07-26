Mayor goes in for a splash

Pendleton Mayor John Turner stands under a water feature Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the new spray park at Til Taylor Park in Pendleton for an “exclusive pre-reveal” of the park to the mayor, members of the Pendleton City Council and the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Commission. The event came on the 101st anniversary of the murder of Umatilla County Sheriff Til Taylor, the park’s namesake, and preceded a yet-unplanned grand opening. Construction on the park remains ongoing.
