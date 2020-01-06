PENDLETON — Mayor John Turner announced he is running for a second term Monday morning.
"For the past three years it has been my good fortune to serve as the mayor of Pendleton. I am very encouraged by the strong support of our citizens and I have enjoyed working with our city council, an energetic and cohesive group of honest, hard-working, forward-thinking civic leaders," he said in a emailed statement. "The council has set clear goals for the city and we are beginning to see progress on major projects such as housing and street repairs that will take years to complete. I want to continue to participate in this difficult but rewarding process."
A former Blue Mountain Community College president and Port of Umatilla commissioner, Turner was elected to his first term in 2016 unopposed.
Turner was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018, but later announced that he was cancer-free after eight months of treatment.
