The announcement speeches for the winners at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce’s First Citizens Banquet don’t spare superlatives, but the people who nominated Pat McClintock for Woman of the Year didn’t hold back in their appreciation at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino Friday.
Reading from a prepared speech, 2017 Woman of the Year Kathy Houk said the community volunteer’s peers compared her to Mother Teresa and called her “the jewel in the crown of Pendleton.”
“It’s like opening your door and letting in a warm ray of sunshine,” Houk said.
McClintock was especially exalted for her work with Altrusa International of Pendleton, where she started the Backpack/Feed the Child program 11 years ago after discovering that many children in the area went hungry over the weekends.
What started as 20 backpacks filled with food at one school is now a program that serves 275 children across the Pendleton School District that operates with the assistance of various community service organizations and churches.
In addition to Altrusa, McClintock is a longtime school volunteer, a founding member of the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon, and a board member on the boards for the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation and the Umatilla County Historical Society.
After walking up to the stage, McClintock recalled how Altrusa sent out ask letters to chamber members once the “bright idea” was introduced.
“Within 90 days we had $20,000,” she said.
The announcement speeches usually mete out clues before signaling the winner, but if they included the Man of the Year’s alma mater in the beginning instead of the end, it would have been a dead giveaway.
In a sea of Beaver and Duck fans, George Murdock’s passion for his Washington State University Cougars stands out.
But Murdock was recognized for his contributions to Pendleton, not Pullman, Washington.
Over his time in Pendleton, Murdock has been a cattle rancher, a publisher for the East Oregonian, and the superintendent of the InterMountain Education Service District.
After retiring, Murdock was voted onto the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners and was recently re-elected to a second term.
Known for his “hearty hellos” and his “positive vibe,” Murdock was also recognized for being involved with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., Pendleton Downtown Association, Umatilla County Fair Board, and the Wildhorse Foundation, among other nonprofits.
After a few jokes, Murdock got serious about the men and women who had preceded him as first citizens.
“I would have been perfectly content to live in their shadow,” he said. “To be up here is a great honor.”
Man and Woman of the Year weren’t the only winners who took home awards Friday.
Other winners include:
Business of the Year: Hodgen Distributing
Employee of the Year: Greg Duchek of Duchek Construction
Boss of the Year: Harry Geller of St. Anthony Hospital
Customer Service of the Year: Pendleton Police Department
Tourism Excellence Award: Pendleton Whisky Music Fest
President’s Award: Chuck Wood
