PENDLETON — Residents at one of Pendleton's senior assisted living facilities could be stuck on the second floor.
The elevator at McKay Creek Estates senior assisted living facility has been out of service since March 7, second floor residents said.
The problem has been short supply of needed parts, Michael Lieuallen, executive director of Prestige Care, Inc., parent company of McKay Creek Estates, said.
"As with anything mechanical, we need to get the parts and fix the elevator," he said. "It's a parts supply situation. We need a new hydraulic pump from Schindler."
Schindler Elevator Corporation's location in Pasco has closed.
"We've expedited repair as quickly as possible," Lieuallen said. "Even though the elevator is down, we're meeting state requirements for getting residents out."
McKay Creek Estates passed its state survey in February with no harm tags, Lieuallen said.
"The surveys are usually made every two years," he said. "We're not on the state's radar, so that was our first survey in four years."
McKay Creek Estates has relied upon the Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department to help move residents.
"They've been calling us to do it," Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Pierotti said. "It's not ideal for us. It takes resources, but we're here for the community. We're happy to help. It's very inconvenient for the residents, so we hope the part comes soon."
The department trains on rescuing people from upper stories all the time, he said.
"Lifesaving is the bread and butter of firefighting," Pierotti said. "Moving individual people and patients can be hard, requiring different tactics, if they can't help you but are dead weight. Our training is robust, 150 hours a year to maintain our (certifications). It's not out of the ordinary. It's baked into what firefighters do."
Challenges can contribute to continuity of operations planning, he said.
"There are different kinds of crises," Pierotti said. "It doesn't have to be a natural disaster. It can be supply chain shortages. Crises are how you learn and come up with contingency plans."
Pierotti suggested adding redundancy at the facility, given supply chain issues.
"I don't know how old the building is," he said. "But if another elevator is too expensive or physically impossible, then maybe a moveable chair sliding on a rail would work as a backup system."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.