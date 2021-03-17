PENDLETON — McKay Creek Elementary School Principal Lorena Woods will resign at the end of the school year, meaning the Pendleton School District will need to search for two new principals this spring.
Superintendent Chris Fritsch said Woods would continue to work for the district through June and was leaving Pendleton to look for other opportunities elsewhere.
The district hired Woods in 2018 to replace Ronda Smith, who had shifted over to Sherwood Heights Elementary School. Woods was a math teacher in Hermiston at the time of her hiring, but her long career in education included stints as an athletic director and assistant principal.
This is the second Pendleton principal to resign following the resignation announcement of Pendleton High School Principal Melissa Sandven.
The district will accept applications for the McKay Creek position through April 8. Fritsch said the district will set a timeline for hiring a new principal after it reviews the initial pool of candidates.
Woods’ replacement will earn $110,131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.