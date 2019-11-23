PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton took a first step this week in getting the proper permits to restore McKay Creek to its former capacity.
The city’s planning commission unanimously granted a conditional use permit on Thursday for the city to enlarge the stream bed in six sections where debris from spring flooding had narrowed the channel.
Tim Simons, city engineer and community development director, said the process was a “little bit of a formality” but was required by the city’s code. The conditional use permit is also required for the city to apply for the joint permit they need from the Army Corps of Engineers, Oregon Department of State Lands and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
“In order for us to submit the permit and start the review process we had to get that box checked,” Simons said. “The city’s no different than any other private property owner in regards to being required to get permits in order to do this kind of work.”
McKay Creek flooded in April, after significant rainfall in a short amount of time caused the McKay Reservoir to reach 95% capacity. To keep it from overflowing, the Bureau of Reclamation released almost 3,000 cubic feet per second from the reservoir — double the usual peak discharge. The resulting rush of water flooded Pendleton neighborhoods and Community Park.
According to the information presented to the commission Thursday, the flood choked the creek with extra silt, gravel and other debris, reducing its capacity from 1,500 cfs to 800 cfs. The project, which the city hopes to complete sometime in the spring of 2020, would return the creek to its original capacity.
Pendleton city planner George Cress said a contractor will probably complete at least some of the work, but city staff will also be involved. He said they are hopeful that with the conditional use permit granted, they will be able to get all of the other permits needed in time to complete the work next spring.
He said the permit was granted with “full support” from all the neighboring property owners.
Conditions for the city permit, as recommended by staff, include that the city must perform a biological assessment and follow its needs, all staging areas for the project must be returned to their prior condition once they are no longer needed, and access to private driveways must be restored after use.
The project area is broken into six sections between Southwest Kirk Avenue and Southwest Perkins Avenue. Fish will be removed before water is diverted around each work site and excavation takes place.
The city plans to remove about 8,000 cubic feet of sediment total. Sediment removed from the sites, along with sediment that was removed as an emergency action in April, will be transported to an approved location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.