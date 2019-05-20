Although water release briefly surged at McKay Dam over the weekend, there wasn’t a repeat of the widespread flooding that plagued the McKay Creek neighborhood in April.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Friday that it was going to increase releases from the McKay dam to 1,200 cubic feet per second in anticipation of significant rainfall over the weekend. In comparison, the flow out of the dam peaked at 2,800 cfs during last month’s flooding.
But by noon on Saturday, the bureau reduced flow to 500 cfs and reduced it further on Sunday morning to 100 cfs.
Although the city of Pendleton warned residents that they could experience some flooding in their basements or yards, Donna Biggerstaff, a deputy city recorder and a public information officer for the McKay floods, said she received no reports of flooding.
While a press release from the federal agency states that the bureau will continue to monitor weather patterns in conjunction with the National Weather Service, the heavy rainfall that was anticipated over the weekend never materialized.
“With the continued downgrade in the amount of forecasted rainfall, and the normal storage space available, we will begin refilling the reservoir with the incoming rainfall,” said Umatilla Field Office manager Sean Kimbrel.
Marilyn Lohmann, a hydrologist for the weather service, said Monday that further flooding was prevented when heavy rainstorms formed north and east of the basin that feeds into the McKay Reservoir instead of over it.
Weather service records show that Pendleton accumulated about 0.7 inches of rain from last Thursday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.