PENDLETON — The release from McKay reservoir south of Pendleton is increasing from 1,200 cubic feet per second to 1,400 cfs, which could result in minor flooding.
Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett reported the Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, increased the discharge on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
“In 2005, we determined we could go as high as 1,500 cfs and remain in the creek bed,” Corbett said, but city staff is talking about the possibility of setting up sand bag stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.