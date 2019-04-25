McNary Dam was a laboratory of learning Thursday as students from McNary Heights Elementary School celebrated the Earth.
Officially, Earth Day was Monday, but the school held its annual celebration Thursday. Classes of students in matching T-shirts followed their teachers around the dam and its expansive park system, learning about different parts of the ecosystem.
Fifth-graders in purple shirts started off the day learning new vocabulary words as a scavenger hunt asked them to find monocots, dicots, serrated leaves, non-domesticated animals and more.
Each student had a checklist and a bag full of items that included a little packet of bird seed they could spread out for the birds. Their teacher pointed out all of the bags were paper, not plastic, because it was better for the environment.
Balie Wilson, a fifth-grader, said she was looking forward to spending the day looking at nature and learning more about how to take care of the Earth.
"People just throw their garbage around and stuff, and that's not healthy for the Earth," she said. "It goes in the ocean, and it can make the animals sick."
Other classes were busy rotating through learning stations. Some of the stations were staffed by adults from organizations like the Army Corps of Engineers, and others were run by Umatilla High School students.
Marisol Munoz, a high school junior, was helping teach about deforestation. She and her partner taught students that they could protect the world's forests by recycling and reusing products, purchasing recycled products and gaining their own appreciation of nature.
Afterward she helped students plant seeds in take-home containers.
She said the station was a project for her biology class that she and a friend came up with after discussing how sad it was that so many animals around the world were losing their habitats to man-made development.
"We were like, 'I guess we should teach them about that,'" she said.
At another station, students were given picture cards with animals on them and asked to divide up between "predators" and "prey" for a game that demonstrated how the two types of animal interact.
Later, students got to check out some real, live predators as Blue Mountain Wildlife brought in a barn owl, great horned owl and two hawks for a demonstration.
"That great big owl once fit into an egg just like this," director Lynn Tompkins said, holding up an egg to show a group of kindergarteners.
Students were also able to check out the McNary Dam's visitor center and observation areas, which teach about topics such as hydropower and salmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.