MEACHAM — The U.S. 30 Frontage Road Bridge located less than a mile north of Interstate 84 Exit 238 near Meacham will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 21, according to a press release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure is required to accommodate drilling operations that will provide required data for a bridge replacement project scheduled for 2023, the release said.
The existing reinforced concrete deck girder bridge was built in 1925. Extensive deterioration, increasing maintenance costs and potential safety concerns require a complete bridge replacement. Engineers will use soil samples and other data collected during next week’s operations to help design the new structure.
Detour signs will direct motorists around the jobsite using Interstate 84 at exit 234.
