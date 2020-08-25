PENDLETON — Firefighters have contained approximately 20% of the Meacham Complex as of Tuesday, Aug. 25, while thunderstorms are expected in the area until 11 p.m., according to a press release.
The complex is estimated at 268 acres after lightning ignited the fires on Aug. 18. One structure remains threatened after crews continued reinforcing containment lines and mopping up small fires on Monday, Aug. 24, the release stated, and multiple fires are still threatening natural and cultural resources of the Confederated tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Containment and suppression efforts are continuing Aug. 25 while crews work under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service, which warned of low humidity, gusty winds and the possibility of lightning until 11 p.m.
"(Aug. 25), hand crews on the Hager Ridge, Horse, and 896 fires will continue to work on strengthening containment lines and mop-up, working inward from the fire perimeter to cool hotspots," the release stated. "In some areas, efforts to fall dangerous snags (dead trees) will continue before crews can progress further with mop-up."
Aerial resources, including at least one helicopter assigned to the complex, are supporting ground efforts by dropping water on hotspots and applying retardant to inhibit fire spread, according to the release.
Horse Fire, the largest at the complex, grew to an estimated 169 acres as of Aug. 25 after crews had contained it to around 100 acres in previous days. Hand crews and air resources worked in tandem to cool hotspots along the fire's southeastern flank on Aug. 24, and firefighters have constructed containment lines around its perimeter.
The Hager Ridge Fire has been kept to 57 acres, the release stated, and crews have formed contained lines around a majority of its perimeter.
The 896 Fire has grown slightly to an estimated 40 acres as of Aug. 25 after crews conducted some burnout operations on the fire's southern and southeastern perimeters on Aug. 24. According to the release, falling or rolling debris from the fire has been a concern for the nearby Union Pacific Railroad line.
"As the 896 Fire backed downhill towards the Union Pacific Railroad line, crews patrolled that fire edge for hazards to the suppression activities and the rail lines," the release stated.
Mike Almas’ Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team is in command of the complex and has 204 personnel assigned to it, while the team was also put in command of the Rattlesnake Fire on the Pomeroy Ranger District in Washingto on Aug. 24.
Due to the distance between the majority of the Meacham Complex and the Rattlesnake Fire, which is located about 13 miles from Dayton, Washington, some personnel are being moved closer to focus their efforts.
The Rattlesnake Fire is currently estimated at up to 400 acres, a release stated, though crews are still working to map and determine a more accurate size on Aug. 25.
No evacuations have been issued as of Aug. 25, though U.S. Forest Service Road 3128 was closed to its junction with U.S. Forest Service Road 3131 on Aug. 24.
The incident management team has been aided by the CTUIR, local volunteer fire departments, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Indian Affairs and various aerial resources, according to the press release.
