PENDLETON — The Meacham Complex continued to burn at approximately 272 acres southeast of Pendleton on Monday, Aug. 24, while the northern Blue Mountains went under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for more potential thunderstorms until 11 p.m. on Aug. 25.
According to a press release, one fire is threatening one structure, another fire is a concern for the nearby Union Pacific Railroad line and multiple fires “pose potential threats to significant cultural and natural resources” of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
No evacuations have been issued, but U.S. Forest Service Road 3128 was closed to its junction with U.S. Forest Service Road 3131 on Aug. 24 due to safety concerns from the fires that were ignited by lightning last week.
Mike Almas’ Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team is in command of the complex, which was 15% contained on Aug. 24 after reinforcing containment lines and beginning to mop up some extinguished fires over the weekend.
The weather service cited low humidity, gusty winds, and the possibility of lightning as causes for concern in the Red Flag Warning, noting that new fire starts can be caused by lightning.
But with more potential wildfire risks on the way, crews at the Meacham Complex continued suppression efforts Aug. 24.
“(On Aug. 24), hand crews will continue to aggressively work to contain the Hager Ridge, Horse, and 896 fires, further improving containment lines and beginning to mop up wherever they have been able to establish those containment lines,” a press release stated. “Firefighters working on the Meacham Complex fires will be supported by air resources as they are available.”
The Horse Fire remains the largest at the complex at an estimated 100 acres while heavy fuels sit around the fire’s southeastern perimeter. Crews secured anchor points for the fire and were aided by aerial resources on Aug. 23, a press release stated.
The Hager Fire has been held at up to 60 acres while crews have continued improving containment lines, cooled hot spots and begun mopping up around the perimeter.
The 896 Fire is burning at an estimated 35 acres and crews have constructed containment lines around much of its perimeter and contained a spot fire that was found at its northeast corner on Aug. 23.
Suppression activities were completed on the Grey Rock Fire on Aug. 23, a press release stated, and it and at least four other small fires in the complex are considered “out.”
As progress continued, the incident management team also added the Rattlesnake Fire on the Pomeroy Ranger District in Washington to the complex at 6 a.m. on Aug. 24. Due to the distance between the majority of the Meacham Complex and its newest addition, which is located about 13 miles from Dayton, Washington, some personnel are being moved closer to focus their efforts.
The Rattlesnake Fire was estimated between 300 and 400 acres in size as of Aug. 24.
“Fire managers are currently developing a suppression strategy,” the release stated. “However, limited access (because of spring 2020 flooding) is hampering some efforts, and the local District is trying to complete temporary repairs to improve firefighter access to the fire.”
The incident management team has been aided by the CTUIR, local volunteer fire departments, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Indian Affairs and various aerial resources, according to the press release.
