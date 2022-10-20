Measure 110, economic development and more

UMATILLA COUNTY — When George Murdock of Pendleton decided not to seek another term on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, the flood gates opened for candidates. Out of that field of six who campaigned in the May primary for the Position 1 seat, two emerged to face off for the Nov. 8 election: Susan Bower of Pendleton and Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater.
In the Position 2 race, Commission John Shafer faces a challenge from HollyJo Beers, both of Pendleton.
The East Oregonian contacted each candidate and asked them to answer the key questions and to limit the length of their answers to 200 words or less.
1) Ballot Measure 110 is not going away soon, and even if it did, there still would be plenty of people in the county with addiction problems. What is your plan to get more people who need treatment into treatment?
2) The west side of the county is having an economic boom. What should be the county's role in helping other communities achieve their economic goals? Should the county use enterprise zone agreement money it gets from Amazon and other big companies to help out smaller communities and other parts of the county? Why or why not?
3) What is a county department, program or project that you're not a fan of, and if you are elected, what will you do to make it better?
4) Candidates have stressed the importance of public safety and how ensuring the safety of the public is the county's No. 1 priority or function. Given the extreme weather events of the last several years, would it make more sense to put more funds into emergency management and its services than hiring more deputies, for example? Why or why not?
5) This is your last pitch to set yourself off from your competitor. What's your most compelling argument for why someone should vote for you as county commissioner?
The EO edited answers for readability, style, punctuation, grammar and to keep answers within the word limit of each question.
The EO is publishing responses online first from Position 1 candidates Thursday, Oct. 20, and will publish the responses from Position 2 candidates online Friday, Oct. 21. The articles also will be print editions of the East Oregonian.
Candidates are in alphabetical order of last names.
Susan Bower, business owner
Answer 1) More integration of law enforcement and mental health professionals. Have mental health professionals go out on calls with law enforcement and be available at the point of the call for help.
Most calls to law enforcement involve drug use. If the issue involves a crime, law enforcement can handle it. If the issue is solely drug use and no crime, the mental health worker can talk with the person to offer safety and counseling during the drug abuse high and set a plan for meeting again once the person is no longer under the influence. This will reduce unnecessary emergency room visits which cost the tax payer money and it makes the call to the incident more effective. The key is for the mental health worker to be available to help and to leave their information for the future and to follow up with the person after the situation has calmed down. We must stop the ineffective cycle of law enforcement being called to a situation that law enforcement is not needed and the officer is put into a position of being a mental health worker.
Answer 2) The county can offer fast-track permitting, reduced development costs, access to predevelopment information, support letters, planning assistance, grant writing and early identification of tax impacts that both the developer and the city can expect. County should also be the resource that ensures public safety, school and emergency management services are involved early so that those essential services can grow along with the growth that comes with economic development. County and city are both responsible for infrastructure and roads, so working together early in the economic development conversations will help make sure those current and future needs are addressed and planned for.
Regarding the enterprise zone money, the county must assess how programs and services might need to grow with the economic development growth. As population increases, the need for public safety and public health increase. A portion should go toward recreation and beautification of cities to help promote quality of life. Not all people who work in a community will also live in the community. Some families have adults working in more than one community across Umatilla County. County needs to manage growth regionally and make sure all cities in the county are desirable for people to live and work.
Answer 3) I have worked with Umatilla County employees for the last nine years. I know how the county works and the budget works. I have worked with all departments. I have complete faith and respect in the capabilities of every employee and every department across the county. The employees are an amazing group of people and without them there would be no services or programs. Employees are any organization's greatest asset. As a commissioner, I will support each department and its employees to help them make their programs the best they can be and to invest in their individual professional development and workplace safety. I will modernize departments with the technology they need to provide citizens the best service and to help employees be their most effective and efficient. I will work with department heads to have goals and plans made for their departments. My job is to help department heads provide excellent programs and great service for the residents of Umatilla County. I will work with my peer commissioners to make sure the county has a strategic plan, and I will be sure update the residents with progress reports and at least an annual "State of the County Report."
Answer 4) Both emergency management and public safety are essential services. Without public safety the quality of life in a community is compromised. Umatilla County is responsible for the sheriff's office and the fire protection is provided by some cities and special districts. Some ambulance services are provided by private businesses. The Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 is responsible for both fire and ambulance services and is funded by a special district. Emergency management, law enforcement and fire protection are equally important and together they work to keep us safe. All must be funded and each must grow as our county grows. More people create more needs. More traffic means more cars on the road. County commissioners look to the sheriff to determine staffing needs, and they must be in frequent communication. The County Emergency Preparedness Plan must be kept up to date and emergency management must maintain relationships with other counties to be able to back up one another when there is a crisis.
Answer 5) We are fortunate to have people who are willing to step up and run for office, especially during tough economic times. I am the best candidate for Position No. 1.
I have a background that is needed in Umatilla County government. I have been responsible for 400 employees and a budget of $25 million. I have been hired by the past three county boards of commissioners to be a strategic advisor for the county. I have worked alongside county commissioners and with employees, and I know how the county and its budget works. I have established local, state and federal relationships that take a new commissioner years to create. I will be productive on Day 1 on the job. I have been an advisor for businesses, nonprofits and governments across Umatilla County since 2006, and I have served on dozens of boards since 2005. I am a respected leader who has served hundreds of clients and has brought in over $5 million in grant money to our area. I have a proven track record for working with people to get good things done for our community. I have strong leadership and communication skills and a moral compass that are desperately needed in government.
Cindy Timmons
Answer 1) Intervention — one of the toughest conversations a parent/friend/relative may have — is a crucial beginning.
Destigmatizing takes a first step when labels are removed and loved ones recognize a problem exists and comes alongside those who need treatment. Many — who want to keep a loved one from being labeled — will encourage secret conversations to keep the addiction private. Counselors in Umatilla County, available to help provide solutions to addiction problems, are underutilized, and now underfunded because of Measure 110. We need to have the services available, and funded, so treatment is available.
Answer 2) Although the success of economic development on the west side of Umatilla County is to be applauded, other unique business opportunities and/or growth can be found in other parts of the county. Entrepreneurs building a bakery clientele in a small community have decided to circumvent the traditional brick-and-mortar storefront opting for a trending option — a food truck. Popular with all age groups, this option gives the business the opportunity to not only take advantage of a developing main street, but also service unique events and other communities. Enterprise zone funds should be distributed throughout the county to help uplift the entire county and help finance unique business opportunities.
Answer 3) Veteran Services is a common topic throughout Umatilla County. There seems to be a disconnect between our veteran community and services available in the county. Clients are requested to make an appointment prior to visiting offices located in Pendleton, Hermiston, and Milton-Freewater. Service continuity between Umatilla County and the Veteran Administration in Walla Walla is rough. Umatilla County veterans, roughly 10% of our population, are deserving of ease in accessing services.
Answer 4) Umatilla County — 3,200 square miles — is often patrolled with limited officers due to budget constraints. Presence detours crime. Well-funded police and emergency services is paramount to helping ensure Umatilla County residents' safety. The need for deputies and first responders is constant while extreme weather events are intermittent.
Answer 5) Umatilla County commissioners are at-large positions. With John Shafer in Pendleton and Dan Dorran in Hermiston, the north end of Umatilla County lacks representation. I sit on county and regional boards where I draw attention to, not only the north end, but other rural communities in Umatilla County. Equal representation gives everyone a voice in the county. I am a fourth generation Umatilla County resident who has good connections, a broad understanding of our county's diversity, decades of business experience and a master's in business administration, which provides a firm foundation as a county commissioner.
