 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Measure 110, economic development and more

UCCC_006.jpg
Buy Now

The Umatilla County commissioner candidates take a seat to answer questions on a number of issues Oct. 6, 2022, during the candidates forum at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton. From left, Susan Bower and Cindy Timmons are racing for Position 1 on the county board, and HollyJo Beers is challenging Commissioner John Shafer for Position 2.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

UMATILLA COUNTY — When George Murdock of Pendleton decided not to seek another term on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, the flood gates opened for candidates. Out of that field of six who campaigned in the May primary for the Position 1 seat, two emerged to face off for the Nov. 8 election: Susan Bower of Pendleton and Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater. 

In the Position 2 race, Commission John Shafer faces a challenge from HollyJo Beers, both of Pendleton.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
UCCC_002.jpg
Buy Now

Umatilla County commissioner candidate HollyJo Beers of Pendleton, contending for Position No. 2, highlights concerns on the mental health issue, Ballot Measure 110 and homelessness on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Umatilla County commissioner candidates public forum at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton.
UCCC_005.jpg
Buy Now

Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer of Pendleton addresses his concerns with Ballot Measure 110 on Oct. 6, 2022, during the commissioner candidates public forum at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred