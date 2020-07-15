BAKER CITY — A 17-year-old teenager who had been the subject of a weeklong search in the area of Hewitt Park in eastern Baker County was found dead Friday, July 10.
A kayaker at the park spotted the body of Thierno Bah floating in the water west of the boat docks about 50 yards from shore, Ashley McClay, Baker County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said July 13.
“It does appear that at some point he fell in the water and drowned,” McClay said.
Bah could not swim, she said.
“This is not the outcome myself, or anyone on our Search and Rescue team, had hoped for,” Sheriff Travis Ash stated in a press release. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Thierno.”
Dr. James Davis, Baker County medical examiner, said drowning was the cause of death.
“There were no signs of any other contributing factors there,” Davis said.
Bah had gone missing on July 3 from the Hewitt Park campground where he was vacationing with his foster parents, Ahmed Ebeid and Omnia “Nora” Mahmoud, who live in the Portland area, and a group of friends.
