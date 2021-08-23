HERMISTON — Downtown Hermiston was buzzing with activity Saturday, Aug. 21, as the city’s annual Melon Fest brought seed spitters, bathtub racers and people dressed as watermelons to the closed section of Main Street.
Cheers and excitement erupted as father-son duo of Marvin Hamilton Jr. and Marvin Hamilton Sr. hurriedly pushed a bathtub carrying Tile Hamilton through a slalom course at one end of Main Street. Tile used a plastic cup to douse her opponents with water from her tub as the family team raced to victory.
“It feels great to win,” Tile said as she and the family walked to collect their trophy.
The Hamilton Family, representing the Firestarters Youth Group, said they had no way of preparing for the race, but felt excellent communication propelled them to victory.
While the family were a first-time bathtub racing team, Marvin Hamilton Sr. said he and a group of coworkers competed in the event in 2018, though they finished further back in the lineup.
“To come back and win it this time feels great,” said Marvin Hamilton Sr. “We’ll be back next year to defend our title.”
The Hamilton family said they were excited to be able to compete this year and enjoyed being out at events again following the cancellation of last year’s festival.
“It’s good to see everyone outside,” said the elder Hamilton. “I’m happy the city had it.”
Melon Fest kicked off Aug. 21 with a costume contest that saw competitors dressed as watermelons walk across the stage flaunting their wares. Blaine Barnes took first place with a watermelon vine costume with a watermelon on his head and a face painted red to resemble the inside of a melon. Lola, Oaklyn, Cain and Zeke Norman took second place as a family and Kaylee Rowe took home the third place prize.
Melon Fest wouldn’t be complete without a seed spitting contest, and Hermistonians didn’t disappoint. Fans cheered as competitors took a bite of watermelon, pursed their lips and let loose the small black seeds.
Umatilla County sheriff's deputy Darrin Parsons took first place, edging out the trio of other competitors, including his sister Nancy Walchli.
“I just wanted to beat my sister," said Parsons. “I grew up working on the (watermelon) farm.”
At the opposite end of Main Street, Aaron Davis plunged into a dunk tank at the arm of his son, Griffin. Davis, a social studies teacher at Hermiston High School, volunteered for a 30-minute stint as the designated dunkee.
“I’ve been teaching here so long I know lots of these young adults,” said Davis of those lining up to dunk him. “They’re very excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.