UMATILLA — Eight months ago, Justin Olson sat on a prison bus with blacked-out windows, anxiously anticipating his new life as a prison inmate. As the bus made its way from the prisoner intake center at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility to Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Olson felt scared. He steeled his courage and prepared to spend the next year of his life in survival mode.
When they reached the Umatilla prison, the 29-year-old felt confused when he and three other first-time inmates were pulled away from the rest of the group and led to the prison’s conference room.
Inside awaited several TRCI staff members and four men in prison blue. Olson’s bafflement grew. They explained that Olson and the three other young, first-time offenders would be part of a new mentorship program that would provide guidance and a path forward. Each man would pair up with a veteran inmate who had made positive progress toward rehabilitation. The new inmates (or adults in custody, as the Oregon Department of Corrections refers to them now) would live in the same housing unit as their mentors.
“What we did was open our arms and say, ‘You’re human and we all make mistakes and we’re here to help guide you and give you skills to be a better man when you walk out,’” said Mandi Perry, the prison’s correctional rehabilitation manager. “Emotions were very high. It was as if they came here with the perception that were going to have to put on armor.”
Relief washed over Olson as he listened.
“Immediately you could feel that there was purpose,” he said, “that this wasn’t something normal when you go to prison. I was starstruck and in tears. I was extremely overwhelmed.”
That was eight months ago.
The group of mentors and mentees meets once a week. Counselors, Superintendent Tyler Blewett and other staff members guide discussions about such topics as peer pressure, identity, vulnerability, hopelessness, forgiveness, toxic masculinity and how to be better husbands, fathers and boyfriends.
“We have really transparent conversations about life struggles,” Perry said.
The men work at prison jobs, go to school and improve themselves further by attending parenting classes, drug and alcohol counseling or cognitive development sessions.
Every day, mentors and mentees connect somehow. Olson typically meets his mentor, Craig Edwards, in the housing unit’s dayroom. They have limited time, as Olson gets up a 3 a.m. to work on a kitchen crew each morning and Edwards spends afternoons and evenings working in the prison laundry, so the men meet midday, sitting at a table that looks out on a patch of grass, workout equipment, a basketball hoop and a walking path. Edwards, with shoulder-length red hair and wall-to-wall tattoos including a Hells Angels tat, is an imposing-looking prison veteran.
They talk about anything that is weighing heavy on Olson’s mind.
Perry said the men selected for the program were identified as aggressive and having “the highest potential to recidivate.”
“We tried to capture a very young age group so we could pair them up with mentors who have had experience with being rehabilitated inside a correctional system,” she said.
Mentor Jim Tooley described his experience of coming to prison as vastly different than Olson’s. Twelve years ago, at age 34, he entered the Oregon State Penitentiary to start serving a life sentence. He began learning the rules of prison life.
“It’s a counterculture. We separate immediately by race and by criminal conviction, and then the popularity contest begins,” Tooley said. “Your fear of not fitting in kind of takes over. That dictates the decisions you make over the first year or two.”
Nine years ago, Tooley was transferred to Two Rivers.
He volunteered to serve as a mentor in part from frustration at not being able to father his own children on the outside. He mentors 20-year-old Caleb Sloan, who Perry said has transformed from shy and misguided to confident and goal-oriented. Recently, Sloan graduated with his high school diploma, completed cognitive development training and entered a drug-and-alcohol program, all in eight months time.
Tooley described himself and his fellow mentors as “men who have a lot of experience and who are willing to tell the truth about themselves.”
Edwards said the program has helped him as much as Olson. “I wanted to give back,” he said. “I wanted to help people make better decisions than I made.”
Another mentor, Tyler Davis, said his prison experience started in lonely darkness.
“For me this was the bottom,” he said.
Inside, he reflected on the bad choices that had led to his incarceration. Mentoring, he said, gives him a chance to help another man move down down a more positive track.
“It’s easy to go down the wrong roads in here. We have to move forward from our choices,” he said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel no matter how bad you mess up. With this program, we get the chance to help the young men who are coming in at an earlier stage.”
Perry said Two Rivers began planning this mentorship experiment a couple of years ago, basing the program is based on an outreach program TRCI staff had been bringing to the Hermiston High School alternative school.
“We realized we have the same age group in (prison),” Perry said. “We have 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds. We took those resources and turned them back inside to our own system.”
TRCI Superintendent Tyler Blewett is encouraged with the program even at this early stage.
“There was a lot of doubt that this wasn’t going to last,” Blewett said. “Eight months later, that has shifted. The staff is on board and excited. Ultimately, we want to change the culture inside.”
He said some correctional officers have started offshoot groups of inmates who talk about issues and spend time problem solving.
“This approach is spreading like wildfire,” he said.
He said so far the mentees are exceeding expectations, especially since they were considered high risk. So far, all of the mentees continue to make positive progress and none have ended up in disciplinary segregation.
The mentees, who remain in the program for around eight months, no longer meet for roundtable discussions and are easing into regular prison life. They will be tracked for a year after leaving the program for disciplinary problems and noncompliance with their case plan. The second round of mentees is currently being selected.
Olson is counting his blessings.
“I am thankful for this program,” Olson said. “I didn’t just get thrown into the ranks of different assorted gangs and violent activity. This gives me an opportunity to grow and be something.”
“This program,” Tooley said, “is a real opportunity for people to come through that door and to change.”
