PENDLETON — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will visit Umatilla County next week, hosting a town hall meeting in Pendleton.
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Pendleton Convention Center, West Building, 1601 Westgate.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “Whether it’s helping communities recover from flooding, or supporting fuels reduction in wildfire-prone counties, or getting disaster aid for winegrowers and hazelnut orchards in the Willamette Valley, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
