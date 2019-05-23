PORTLAND — Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Harney, Grant, Wheeler and Gilliam counties next week.
Merkley, a Democrat, plans to update locals on his work in Washington, D.C., answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said in the announcement. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
Below is the schedule for the public meetings:
•Harney County town hall — Wednesday, May 29, at 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Auditorium, 550 N. Court Ave., Burns.
•Grant County town hall — Thursday, May 30, 1t 9 a.m. at the Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center auditorium, 116 N.W. Bridge St., John Day.
•Wheeler County town hall — Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at the Wheeler High School gym, 600 B St., Fossil.
•Gilliam County town hall — Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gronquist Building, Columbia Room, 11650 Railroad Ave., Arlington.
Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year since taking office in 2009. These town halls will be his 388th, 389th, 390th and 391st as a U.S. senator.
