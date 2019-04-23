As a part of his annual town hall tours tour of every county in Oregon, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will be holding a town hall meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Pendleton Early Learning Center.
According to a press release, Merkley will update constituents on his work and take questions from the audience.
The Pendleton Early Learning Center is at 455 S.W. 13th St.
His stop in Pendleton is a part of a two-day swing through Eastern Oregon.
Merkley will hold town halls in Ontario and Baker City on Wednesday and follow those sessions up on Thursday with appearances in La Grande, Enterprise, and Pendleton.
