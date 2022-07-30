water filter
Buy Now

Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty and Boardman homeowner Elno Sanchez take a look at Sanchez's well July 14, 2022, which he shares with a neighbor. U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Friday, July 29, they secured $1.7 million for testing wells and to study longer-term solutions to the Boardman water problems and options for rural residents who rely on individual wells for their drinking water.

 Erick Peterson/East Oregonian, Flle

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Friday, July 29, they secured $1.7 million for Morrow County to address drinking water contamination in Boardman.

The money comes from the fiscal year 2023 Senate appropriations bill. Merkley, as chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations subcommittee, along with Wyden, identified the funding for this critical community-initiated project that will help residents of Morrow and Umatilla counties have greater access to clean drinking water.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.