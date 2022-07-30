WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Friday, July 29, they secured $1.7 million for Morrow County to address drinking water contamination in Boardman.
The money comes from the fiscal year 2023 Senate appropriations bill. Merkley, as chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations subcommittee, along with Wyden, identified the funding for this critical community-initiated project that will help residents of Morrow and Umatilla counties have greater access to clean drinking water.
Morrow County in a statement reported the funds will pay for the testing of wells and to study longer-term solutions and options for rural residents who rely on individual wells for their drinking water.
“This federal funding will help Morrow County move beyond the short-term nitrate emergency and help us work towards longer term solutions,” Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said in a press release. “The senators’ support during the nitrate emergency has been so valuable. This new source of significant funding will allow Morrow County to develop a standardized data and testing program to monitor rural wells and also study long term solutions to clean drinking water for rural residents.”
She also said she appreciated the collaboration with the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners. She and Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran worked with staff from both counties to make the request for federal dollars.
Morrow County Commission Chair Jim Doherty in the press release called the funding “welcomed support.”
Doherty and staff have spent many hours the past few months directly involved in the emergency efforts to test water in households and provide them with clean drinking water. However, he said, “Morrow County will continue to vigilantly push the state of Oregon for long-term, permanent support to remedy the negative health effects of high nitrate levels in rural domestic wells.”
Morrow County Board of Commissioners on June 9 declared an emergency over the contamination. The move came in the wake of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in January issuing a $1.3 million fine against the Port of Morrow in Boardman for years of violating its wastewater permit and allowing hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen onto area farmlands above the already contaminated basin. The DEQ on June 17 increased that fine to $2.1 million.
“Since the emergency declaration, we are finally receiving attention and resources from state agencies,” according to Doherty. “The Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area has been in place for almost 40 years and not until the declaration have we had support from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.”
Morrow and Umatilla County have participated in the LUBGWMA volunteer committee since 1990 when the state declared the area due to high levels of nitrates. The LUBGWMA committee is in the process of implementing the Second Action Plan to reduce nitrate contamination from a number of sources, septic systems, fertilizer, land application of wastewater, washout from the Umatilla Army Depot and feedlots, according to the press release. Funding for the LUBGWMA has been almost nonexistent, primarily in the form of a part-time employee to test a small sample of wells.
In addition to the LUBGWMA committee, Umatilla and Morrow counties, together with help from stakeholders, were able to secure direct legislative funding to more scientifically study the source of nitrate contamination, the press release stated. Known as the LUBGWMA Subcommittee, the bi-county effort soon will have an Oregon State University scientist working on a study of historical data.
Doherty also credited Lindsay for advocating for the research and her involvement in the subcommittee efforts.
“We are getting closer to where we need to be to address the short-term and long-term groundwater problems,” he stated. “Our immediate priority is public health and ensuring rural residents have clean, safe, potable water. We remain vigilant however, in our commitment to study the sources of pollution and to seek long term remedies. We sincerely appreciate the support of Sen. Wyden and Sen. Merkley and their staff.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.