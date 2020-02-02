Metal caster started foundry 40 years ago after education career

PENDLETON — Herb Bork says he doesn’t have time to get old.
Almost every day, the 98-year-old drives from his Pendleton home to a metal foundry on his ranch near Echo where he casts white bronze. His wife, Nadene, who is 97, fields phone calls from people in need of custom saddle hardware.
Inside the Quonset hut that serves as his foundry, Bork casts metal parts much the way metal casters did it decades ago. While large foundries mass produce, Bork creates rings, stirrups, saddle horns, rigging plates and other saddle hardware for one client at a time.
“This is the way they did it 100 years ago,” Bork said, waving his hand around the voluminous room. “Now, all this is automated and computerized.”
The foundry’s interior is a different world.
Wooden flasks, two-part frames in which sand is packed around a mold, are stacked high, waiting for Bork to pour molten metal into them. A mountain of metal dust sits near a belt sander he uses to grind off deformities. A pile of used belts has formed on the other side of the grinder. A hill of sand is across the way. In another area sit empty frames. Nearby are rugged gloves and tongs to lift buckets of liquid bronze. Light filters in through a window cut into the Quonset hut’s rounded roof.
On a recent day, Bork shoveled sand onto a mold and packed it down firmly, moving with grace that belied his age. When done, he plucked the molds from the opposite halves, put the frames together to make one cavity, secured them and stacked them with others ready to be filled with molten metal. He placed bricks on top to keep them tight.
Bork looks the part of an old-school metal caster. His hands are calloused and rough. He wears a frayed canvas coat, suspenders, jeans, dusty boots and a worn ball cap. Before leaving the foundry, or “the shop” as he calls it, he takes off his coat and hangs it on a hook like Mr. Rogers hanging his cardigan sweater. He also removes his cap and replaces it with a felt cowboy hat.
This is Bork’s second or third iteration in life. He’s Herb Bork 3.0, maybe, or four or five, but with every version firmly included in the whole man. His 40 years of working in his little foundry came after serving in World War II and careers as teacher, school administrator, leather worker and businessman.
He started out on his family’s homestead in Flora where he got up early to feed and water horses and cattle. Bork, the only boy in his 1939 graduating class, learned in a one-room school. After graduation, he enrolled in teachers training, again the only male in his class.
“It was a woman’s world then,” he said, grinning. “But there was a need for good teachers. Many were from the bottom of the barrel — if they could breathe, they’d get hired.”
It was during the first year of college when he first met his future wife, Nadene, who admits she wasn’t really all that interested in Bork at that time. It might have been for the best. He left school to join the Army and serve during World War II from 1942-45.
Bork worked with a team of scientists tasked with keeping American forces from getting malaria. He helped check several thousand men for malaria, and surveyed and sprayed mosquito breeding areas.
“We used a little Piper Cub to spray straight DDT,” he said.
The soldiers received mosquito nets and repellant, but many stubbornly refused to carry them.
“The Marines were tough guys. They left that stuff on the beach,” Bork said. “They didn’t realize that if you get malaria, you are finished.”
On June 16, 1943, the sergeant was aboard a tank landing ship near the island of Guadalcanal, when nine Japanese dive bombers attacked. They dropped 300-pound bombs and strafed the ship.
“They just riddled the ship,” Bork said. “They came in and hit the middle of the ship — that’s where the cargo nets were. I slid down the aft anchor.”
Bork, not a good swimmer, realized too late he was in danger of being sucked into the ship’s turbine. The crew of a PT boat (short for patrol torpedo boat) spotted him and picked him up.
Back from the war, Bork rebooted his quest to become a teacher. He was placed at the Granger, Washington, elementary school to finish out the year after the teacher for grades 5-8 was injured in a car wreck. When he arrived, he found his future wife Nadene there teaching the first four grades. She remained unimpressed with Bork.
After the two returned to school to get their master’s degrees, however, they suddenly noticed one another with fresh eyes. The couple married in 1947.
Nadine taught 40 years, the last 26 in Pendleton. Herb taught and later started taking administrator jobs. He served as principal of the John Murray Junior High School in Pendleton until his retirement. While at the junior high, Bork taught a general business class. To teach his students business principles and to help them earn money to pay tuition, they started a cinch-making business. Bork had learned saddle making as a kid and also how to make cinches out of horse hair. He taught his students both the art of cinch making and how to run a business.
“It was a general business class and cinch making was the laboratory,” Bork said.
After retirement, he started another cinch business that he grew to be one of the biggest in the country. Bork got into metal casting after he had trouble finding the necessary metal parts for the cinches.
Forty years later, he is still finding fulfillment in this latest career choice.
The Borks don’t have to advertise his wares. People have a way of finding them.
Pedro Pedrini, formally a master saddle maker at the Hamley Western Store, recently ordered some hardware for vintage miniature saddles, once used by traveling saddle salesmen who didn’t have enough room in their vehicles for the full-size versions. Pedrini marvels at Bork’s abilities.
“Herb is a historian,” Pedrini said. “He knows more about saddle hardware than anyone alive.”
There will be a void when Bork is gone, Pedrini said, but then he gave a quiet laugh remembering a recent comment by the metal caster.
“He said, ‘I got another six years until I retire,” Pedrini said.
At an age when some might say they are living on borrowed time, Herb and Nadene seem younger than their years. Because of balance issues, Nadene has started using a walker, but she remains sharp. Her husband takes no medications. He credits staying active for his vitality.
“Getting up in the morning, I know there are at least 10 or 15 people waiting for their hardware,” Bork said. “I have a reason to exist.”
Nadene says they live simply and cultivate fresh vegetables from their garden.
“We’ve stayed busy,” she said. “We don’t have time to be old people.”
It’s all about balance, Herb said.
“You got to eat, sleep and exercise and you’ve got to keep them in balance,” he said. “Sometimes when you feel like a day off, you just have to get busy.”
