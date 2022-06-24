MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Chief of Police Doug Boedigheimer reported officers had to use a stun gun to take down a 28-year-old man who was resisting arrest.
Thomas Dee Payant, 28, now is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on numerous charges, including misdemeanor and felony fleeing, reckless driving, vehicle theft and attempted assault on a police officer.
Boedigheimer reported officers on Wednesday, June 22, were patrolling near Cowl Street and Northwest 11th Avenue when they spotted Payant driving a brown Ford Ranger. Officers knew there was a county probation violation warrant for Payant’s arrest, as well as multiple local Milton-Freewater police charges from recent past cases and incidents.
Payant also saw the officers and took off driving at a high speed, according to the statement, and officers followed.
Payant turned northbound onto North Main Street, where he lost control of the vehicle and drove into an open field. Payant tried to run, but officers soon caught him. Payant resisted, according to Boedigheimer, and police shot him with a stun gun.
From there, police arrested Payant and booked him into the county jail.
