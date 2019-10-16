PENDLETON — Oregon State Police promoted Lt. Mike Turner to captain of its East Region Operations.
Turner took over the region, which includes Central and Eastern Oregon, from Capt. Rob Edwards, who retired at the end of September.
“It was not something I was expecting anytime soon,” Turner said.
Edwards worked in Bend, but state police are allowing Turner to remain in Pendleton. Turner said he is invested in the community and his family is here, and Pendleton is in the region. Additionally, technology has made it easier to work remotely at times.
State police also is working to fill the lieutenant slot the promotion created. Turner said applications were due Wednesday, and he knew of two locals who applied, but OSP human resources could have more applicants.
Next, state police will convene an interview panel. Turner said he hopes to have a new lieutenant soon.
