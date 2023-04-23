BOARDMAN — The military's new drone facility in Boardman is open.

The Oregon National Guard and the U.S. Navy conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, April 21, at the new Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility. Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, adjutant general for Oregon and U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Hanks, commanding officer, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, described the partnership between the two military organizations during their remarks to military members, community leaders and civilian guests in attendance.

