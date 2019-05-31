PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council will consider adopting an $85.9 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year after it received minimal changes in the budget committee process.
The budget includes a $17.5 million general fund, which pays for services like police, fire, and parks. The police department will be buying new vehicles and equipment this year, including body cameras.
Other highlights include the airport fund more than doubling to $12.1 million to accommodate a runway paving project, and an increased $1.2 million road maintenance budget, which was achieved through some cuts to the general fund.
At the same meeting, the council is slated to approve a $6.6 million bid from Central Washington Asphalt and Precision Approach Engineering to design and build the airport runway.
Most of the project budget will be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration while the city will provide a $177,586 match using passenger facility charges collected on Boutique Air flights.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
