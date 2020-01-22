MILTON-FREEWATER — The man charged in connection to one of the armed robberies in Milton-Freewater from earlier this month may in some way be linked to the other incidents, according to Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan.
Michael James Metcalfe, 19, is accused of robbing the First Stop Mart on Highway 11 on Jan. 3 and was arraigned last Thursday for two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of violating his probation.
“I think there is reasonable suspicion that he’s connected to the others,” Rowan said. “But not to the level of probable cause.”
The sheriff’s office is working jointly with the Milton-Freewater Police Department to continue its investigation of the First Stop Mart robbery, which also included a second male suspect, and in the investigation of two other armed robberies that occurred in Milton-Freewater on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, respectively.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said he couldn’t comment on whether additional charges would be brought against Metcalfe but said his office always communicates with law enforcement during investigations into Measure 11 crimes such as this.
Milton-Freewater police previously arrested Metcalfe on Dec. 28, 2019, for four felony charges, but he was issued a conditional release from the Umatilla County Jail “due to overpopulation” the morning of Jan. 2, less than 24 hours before allegedly robbing the store.
A detention warrant was issued for Metcalfe after he failed to appear at a scheduled court hearing on Jan. 3, and Milton-Freewater police arrested him on Jan. 6.
While Rowan said Metcalfe was suspected of being connected to the First Stop Mart robbery when he was arrested on Jan. 6, it took the sheriff’s office and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office 10 days to build enough evidence to bring formal charges.
Despite being in custody since Jan. 6, Rowan said Metcalfe may be connected in some way to the other two robberies, though police are continuing their investigation and keeping their minds open to other suspects.
Boedhigheimer addressed members of the public who were concerned about the recent crime at a Jan. 13 city council meeting in Milton-Freewater, and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported that chief said evidence was beginning to support the theory that the robberies are connected and people were working together to commit them.
However, Boedigheimer didn’t mention that a suspect in one of the robberies had been arrested, which he said was to allow the sheriff’s office to finish the last steps linking Metcalfe to the crime without him or others knowing.
“To his knowledge, he was arrested on a probation violation warrant,” Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer wrote in an email. “The element of surprise was on our side at that point.”
Boedigheimer confirmed he was aware that Metcalfe was connected and in custody, but said mentioning it at the council meeting would have put the investigation at risk as the sheriff’s office tried to tilt the scale from “reasonable suspicion” to “probable cause.”
“Had I talked about Metcalfe at the council meeting, and had the media printed that or a citizen posted the information to Facebook, then there would have been a probability that Metcalfe would have found he was being looked at for the robbery,” Boedigheimer wrote in an email. “He is allowed phone calls in jail, and many of the criminal element follow Facebook or read news articles dealing with what they or their friends do in the criminal realm.”
As it was, the sheriff’s office finished linking Metcalfe to the robbery just days after the council meeting and now have one suspect formally charged and in custody.
“We’ve still got some additional work we have to do,” Rowan said. “Hopefully, we can continue to collaborate and work effectively like we have.”
Metcalfe is being held at the Umatilla County Jail with a bail of $300,000.
As Measure 11 crimes, first-degree robbery carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and six months, while second-degree kidnapping carries a sentence of five years and 10 months.
