PENDLETON — Michael James Metcalfe, 19, pleaded not guilty at the Pendleton Circuit Court Thursday morning to 10 felony charges he’s facing in connection to a string of armed robberies in Milton-Freewater.
A Umatilla County Grand Jury indicted Metcalfe on the charges Tuesday, which consists of five counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
The indictment features eight new charges and two dropped charges against Metcalfe. He was originally arraigned on Jan. 16 for four felony charges, including two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree kidnapping.
Police say Metcalfe robbed the First Stop Mart on Highway 11 at gunpoint on the morning of Jan. 3 with another male suspect. The two eventually fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and left it torched in an orchard a mile away from the store.
The indictment also charges Metcalfe with robbing a man and burglarizing a building on Southwest 10th Avenue in Milton-Freewater on Jan. 5.
Judge Christopher Brauer set a pretrial conference for Feb. 13 and a trial readiness hearing for Feb. 20. The trail is set to start on Feb. 24.
Brauer raised Metcalfe’s bail from $300,000 to $500,000 due to the additional charges he’s facing. Metcalfe is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
