MILTON-FREEWATER — Two men who were already in custody and accused of three armed robberies in Milton-Freewater this January have also been charged with murder, the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.
Michael James Metcalfe, 20, and Jonathan Lee McDonald, 29, are accused of killing George Anthony Martin on Jan. 3 and are facing second-degree murder charges.
Martin was found dead in a residence in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street in Milton-Freewater on Jan. 4. Police had been dispatched to the home for a welfare check when they found him dead from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m.
Both Metcalfe and McDonald are individually facing 15 felony charges for their alleged crimes between Dec. 14, 2019, and Jan. 13.
In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Metcalfe is facing seven counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count each of second-degree burglary, second-degree arson and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
McDonald is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, seven counts of second-degree robbery, and one count each of second-degree burglary, second-degree arson and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, along with the murder charge.
Both were arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Umatilla County Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer ordered Metcalfe and McDonald to be held without bail at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
The two men were originally indicted on 10 felony charges, and along with the murder of Martin on Jan. 3, court filings show Metcalfe and McDonald are also accused of robbing Milton-Freewater's Green Tea Garden Chinese Restaurant on Dec. 14, 2019.
McDonald is also accused of robbing a woman on Jan. 13.
Metcalfe’s next court date is set for May 14, and McDonald is set to appear on April 8.
The release said no other details will be released at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.
