People listen to The Wasteland Kings on July 30, 2022, at the Milton-Freewater Music Festival in Yantis Park. The city on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, announced it received a $114,000 Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation grant for improvements at the Yantis Park Playground and Paths project.

 Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, File

MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater is upgrading its Yantis Park Playground and Paths project with help from an Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation grant.

The $114,000 grant will help the city to install disability accessibility features, improve walkways and replace playground equipment, the city announced Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a press release.

