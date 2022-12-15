People listen to The Wasteland Kings on July 30, 2022, at the Milton-Freewater Music Festival in Yantis Park. The city on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, announced it received a $114,000 Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation grant for improvements at the Yantis Park Playground and Paths project.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater is upgrading its Yantis Park Playground and Paths project with help from an Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation grant.
The $114,000 grant will help the city to install disability accessibility features, improve walkways and replace playground equipment, the city announced Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a press release.
Accessibility improvements will bring the park in-line with the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and include modifications to curb ramps. The city also will remove and replace damaged sections of walking paths. And the city is replacing the playground equipment at Yantis Park with new swing sets, two playground sets and a natural play area.
The total project costs $190,000. The city has to cover the remaining costs.
Milton-Freewater also is hosting a community meeting to gather input for future parks and recreation projects and updates at the Jan. 9 city council meeting in the Albee Room of the Milton-Freewater Public Library lat 8 S.W. Eighth Ave.
