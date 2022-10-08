Cider and wine fermenters John Murdoch, left, and Mike Sharon, right, give a tour Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, showing the process of their aging barrels at the Freewater Cider and Wine Co., Milton-Freewater.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Cider maker Mike Sharon and is returning to his roots. He and partner John Murdoch of Freewater Cider and Wine Co. are branching out into winemaking at 525 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
“We started our wine program in 2020,” Sharon said. “Then the pandemic struck, so it’s just coming on line. We released our cab sauv and syrah right now, and our Rose with a little sparkle to it, some tingle.”
Freewater Cider began in 2016 with only ciders. The partners made their own ramp, hopper and tanks for handling, chipping and fermenting the apples. They cut the fruit into nickel-sized chunks.
"I was a winemaker at L'Ecole from 1996 until 2019," Sharon said. "So we started while I was still a winemaker. Our style of cider making is influenced by winemaking. I wondered why ciders usually have added flavors and sweetness. There are varieties of apples, just as with grapes. Fruit is fruit."
Sharon and Murdoch use not just apple flesh but skin, much as do red winemakers with grapes.
"We macerate with the skin on, to get the acids and tannins," Sharon said, "then age the cider in oak barrels for eight months to four years. There is nothing but apple in our ciders. Nobody else is doing it that way, at least in the West. Our ciders are 100% dry, close to brut champagne. No sugars at all."
Maceration is the winemaking process whereby phenolic materials of the grape, such as tannins, coloring agents and flavor compounds, are leached from the skins, seeds and stems into the must. Maceration is to soften by soaking. It is the process by which red wine receives its color, since most raw grape juice is clear and grayish.
"This process allows us to present dry, unfiltered and unfined cider in kegs for bars and cafes or bottles for restaurants," Sharon said.
An unfined wine has not gone through fining to remove large particulate matter and some tannins. As with filtering, many winemakers believe fining can harm the flavor and texture of the wine. An unfined wine may still be filtered.
Murdoch and Sharon make cider with a variety of apples — Fuji, Opal, Winesap, Granny Smith and Old Town. They created a blend called Old Country. Prices per 750 milliliter bottle range from $14 to $18.
The color of each apple cultivar's skin carries through to the cider. Opal's yellow and Granny Smith's green tints are visible.
Winesap is an old red apple cultivar of unknown origin, dating at least to American colonial times. Its apples are sweet with a tangy finish, used for eating, cooking and especially prized for making cider.
Fuji and Old Town, synonymous with Hubbardston Nonsuch, also are red.
Freewater Cider's available wines are cabernet sauvignon and syrah 2020 for $48 the bottle and Rose 2021 for $28. The winemakers Walla Walla Valley and Columbia Basin grapes.
Cases of wine and cider also are for sale. The business offers substantial discounts.
Murdoch and Sharon sometimes pair their ciders and wines with local cheeses.
"The cool, wet spring set back all fruity crops," Sharon said. "There are no wine grapes yet. It's very weird. We're glad for the continuing warm weather and hoping no hard freeze hits before the grapes ripen."
Freewater Cider is available at the Great Pacific, 403 S. Main St., Pendleton, and at Anton’s Home and Spirits in Joseph.
“We do better with restaurants and cafes at the higher end,” Sharon said, “serving the best beer, cider and food.”
