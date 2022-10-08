MILTON-FREEWATER — Cider maker Mike Sharon and is returning to his roots. He and partner John Murdoch of Freewater Cider and Wine Co. are branching out into winemaking at 525 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.

“We started our wine program in 2020,” Sharon said. “Then the pandemic struck, so it’s just coming on line. We released our cab sauv and syrah right now, and our Rose with a little sparkle to it, some tingle.”

